Rick and Morty Season 7: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Episodes, Plot Leaks

Has the Rick and Morty season 7 release date been decided? The exciting Rick and Morty season 6 finale wasn’t quite as lore-heavy as the previous season’s, but fans are already looking forward to the next season and the search for Rick Prime. Here’s everything currently known about it. When is Rick and Morty season 7 coming out on Adult Swim?

Rick and Morty season 7 should release around December 2023 or January 2024, or at the latest Spring 2024.

IMAGE: Adult Swim

There is often around a year between the final episode of the season and the launch of the following season. Season 4 ended in May 2020 and season 5 launched in June 2021. Season 5 ended in September 2021 and season 6 released in September 2022. If this holds true, season 7 should launch around a year after the finale. If there are any production delays, that may get pushed to late Spring 2024, however.

Who is in the Rick and Morty season 7 cast?

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez / Morty Smith (and more)

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith

No additional actors for season 7 have yet been confirmed. As of the time of writing, the principal voice actors for the family are the only ones who are returning. Fans should expect to see many interesting guest voice actors when the season launches, for certain.

How many Rick and Morty season 7 episodes will there be?

There will likely be ten episodes in Rick and Morty season 7. Every previous season of Rick and Morty has had ten episodes, with the exception of season 1 which had 11 episodes — ten plus the pilot episode.

Are there any Rick and Morty season 7 plot leaks?

The ending to Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 suggests that the next season will feature Rick’s search for Rick Prime, the Rick that killed his wife and daughter. Other possible storylines for season 7 could include the return of Rhett Caan and the location of Evil Morty, but nothing has been announced. Dan Harmon previously confirmed that season 7 began production after the launch of season 5, and the writing for season 7 is complete. Rick and Morty has already been renewed for a further 40 episodes after season 7, so the show will continue until at least season 11.