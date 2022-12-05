Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9: Who is Daniel Radcliffe Playing?

There is a Rick and Morty Daniel Radcliffe character in the latest season 6 episode, ‘A Rick in Mortur’s Court.’ The Harry Potter and Weird Al Yankovic actor has a major voice role, but as which character? Who is Daniel Radcliffe playing in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9?

Who is the Rick and Morty Daniel Radcliffe character?

Daniel Radcliffe plays the largest of the Knights of the Sun in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9, ‘A Rick in Mortur’s Court.’ He is one of the knights that talks the most and recounts a lot of the lore. He is the final knight to appear in the episode, and also talks about how great heroin is.

IMAGE: Adult Swim

Daniel Radcliffe’s unnamed Knight of the Sun is introduced in the scene immediately following the opening credits. He is the largest knight with brown hair and a beard. He seems to be in charge of the Knight’s lore. He produces a book when asked about the rules following King Mortaniel’s ascension and describes the history of the Solar Scepter to Summer.

Following the knights’ slide into depression, Daniel Radcliffe’s character explains that the knights cannot overdose on heroin, due to their exposure to the Sun. Following Rick and Morty’s apparent death at the end of the episode, the knight tells the story of their sacrifice to new apprentices. The events directly reference season 4’s traumatizing ‘The Vat of Acid episode,’ although the knight says that they checked to make sure they weren’t using “fake sun” with a ladle.

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t the only guest voice actor in the episode, either. UK comedian duo David Mitchell and Robert Webb both have roles as other Knights of the Sun. Kung Fu Panda and Super Mario Bros Movie actor Jack Black also has a voice acting role here.