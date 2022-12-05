Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9: Who is Jack Black Playing?

There is a Rick and Morty Jack Black character in the latest season 6 episode, A Rick in Mortur’s Court.’ Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 actually has multiple interesting guest voice actors in space-medieval roles. Who is Jack Black playing in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9?

Jack Black plays Lithdor, the head of the Viscounts of Venus in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9, ‘A Rick in Mortur’s Court.’ He is the last one to hold the Sceptre of the Sun before Rick takes it back. The Viscount also oversees the final ceremony where they plan to chop Morty’s penis off. Yes, really.

The head of the Viscounts of Venus is introduced halfway into the episode after Morty disbands the Knights of the Sun. The heads of all the planets in the solar system are meeting to threaten war with each other. The Venusian delegation are all pale, nearly vampiric individuals. Jack Black’s character is the long-haired Venusian in sorceror-like robes.

Later, after Rick snatches back the Sceptre of the Sun from him through a wormhole, the head Viscount introduces himself as Lithdor, son of Thrifdor. He oversees the “stumping of the King’s stem” ceremony, where King of the Sun Morty agrees to have his penis cut off. Rick prepares several fake alternatives, but Lithdor has detectors for all of them.

Lithdor is still alive at the end of the episode, so may return if Rick and Morty ever visit Venus. Jack Black will next lend his voice acting to the Super Mario Bros Movie as Bowser, which opens in April. He isn’t the only guest voice actor in this episode, either, as Daniel Radcliffe also plays a significant role. Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10, the season finale, launches on Adult Swim on December 11.