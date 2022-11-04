Where to Stream the Weird Al Movie for Free

Today (November 4, 2022) marks the release of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, after he learned the basics of playing accordion using video tutorials from Yankovic himself, and now fans of both the musician and the actor who is playing him want to know where they can stream the Weird Al movie. Here is where to stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for free online.

Can I stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for free?

Image: Roku

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is free to stream on The Roku Channel. The easiest way to watch The Roku Channel is through a Roku device, as it’s one of the apps that comes pre-installed when you set up. While it is available readily on the Roku home screen, you don’t actually need a Roku device to be able to watch The Roku Channel movies and TV shows.

If you don’t have a Roku device, you can stream the Weird Al movie through The Roku Channel on any compatible Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV device, or directly from the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. Failing that, you can just head to www.therokuchannel.com to stream content if you are based in the United States.

Loosely based on Yankovic’s life and career, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a biographical parody film, directed by Eric Appel from a screenplay he co-wrote with none other than Weird Al himself. Radcliffe stars alongside Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Arturo Castro as Pablo Escobar, and Jack Black as Wolfman Jack. The real Weird Al also appears as the president of Scotti Brothers Records, Tony Scotti, as homage to his original role in the Funny or Die skit, which was released back in 2010.