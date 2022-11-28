Rick and Morty Season 6: Will Brett Caan or Rhett Caan Return?

In Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7, viewers were introduced to Rhett or Brett Caan — sometimes misspelled Bret Con. They are one of the most powerful beings introduced in the Adult Swim show, even more so than Story Lord. Will the Rick and Morty Brett Caan character return later in season 6?

Will the Rick and Morty Brett Caan character come back?

It is entirely possible that Brett or Rhett Caan will return in Rick and Morty at a later date. Rhett was last seen alive in episode 7 and wreaking havoc in the Meta Reality. It is uncertain whether his return will come in Rick and Morty season 6, however.

Caan’s only appearance is in episode 6, ‘Full Metal Jackrick.’ After Rick and Morty got trapped in the Meta Reality by Story Lord (Paul Giamatti), they took Previous Leon to the fortress of the Self-Referential Six with the aim of freeing Brett Caan. Despite Previous Leon ratting out their plan, they managed to get to Caan. Caan’s power is retconning, which basically allows him to change history at will.

After Morty points out that Rhett Caan is a better name for him than Brett Caan, he changes it so that was always the case. Rick frees him with the hope that Caan will help the pair escape, but Caan goes on a rampage. He casually kills both Mr. Twist and Connie TinuityError then turns the fortress into an orange with nothing outside it. After this, he is not seen again but is presumably alive in what remains of the Meta Reality.

Given how powerful Rhett Caan is and how the show loves bringing back obscure characters, it seems entirely possible they may return. In this episode alone, Story Lord returned from season 4. In episode 8, the Namor-like Mr. Nimbus returns from season 5. Fans will have to wait and see, however.