Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7: Who is Paul Giamatti Playing?

The mind-bending launch of Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 saw the surprising return of a character from season 4. There’s a Rick and Morty Paul Giamatti character on the credits list but who is the actor playing in season 6 episode 7? Is it who fans think it is, or is Giamatti playing a different character?

Who is the Rick and Morty Paul Giamatti character in season 6 episode 7?

Paul Giamatti plays the Story Lord in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7, a character who returns after his only appearance in season 4 episode 6, ‘Never Ricking Morty.’

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 is better known as the Story Train episode, one of the most confusing episodes the show has ever done. It’s basically a parody of anthology stories that keeps introducing wilder scenarios for Rick and Morty (or at least, fictional versions of them) to hop across. Story Lord (Paul Giamatti) is the antagonist.

Season 6 episode 7, ‘Full Meta Jackrick,’ sees Rick and Morty leap into a metatextual story universe, which is thanks to a trap set by Story Lord and Jesus. Story Lord escapes this meta-universe in search of his character’s motivation. After trying to steal it from everyone in the universe, Story Lord fights with Rick. Morty persuades Story Lord’s writer — who seems to be an alien version of series creator Dan Harmon — to stop fighting for him and to kill his creation. The writer kills Story Lord with a cheap knock-off Rick plushie.

Presumably, Paul Giamatti’s Story Lord will not appear again. Given the divisive reaction to the original Story Train episode, it’s a surprise he returned at all. Fans now have closure, at least, even if it’s thanks to an even-more-confusing episode.

Rick and Morty season 6 is now airing on Adult Swim, with episode 8 due on November 27.