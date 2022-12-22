High on Life All Guns List: Unlock Locations and Voice Actors

There are five guns to unlock in High on Life and one knife. Each of them has its own voice actor and multiple fire modes. They’re all acquired as part of the story, so you can’t miss any, but the list below will give you a good idea of what order you’ll encounter them.

List of all the guns in High on Life

Kenny

Location: Start of the game

Start of the game Voice Actor: Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland Primary Fire: Kenny is a basic semi-automatic pistol and will likely be your most-used gun throughout the game.

Kenny is a basic semi-automatic pistol and will likely be your most-used gun throughout the game. Alternate Fire: Use Kenny’s Glob Shot to knock down obstacles and send enemies in the air to juggle.

Knifey

Location: Bounty: 9-Torg

Bounty: 9-Torg Voice Actor: Michael Cusack

Michael Cusack Primary Fire: Your only melee weapon is Knifey. He does a lot of damage but, like most knives, can only be used at close range.

Your only melee weapon is Knifey. He does a lot of damage but, like most knives, can only be used at close range. Alternate Fire: Can function as a grappling hook or to deflect attacks.

Gus

Location: Bounty: Krubis

Bounty: Krubis Voice Actor: J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove Primary Fire: Your shotgun in High on Life is Gus. As such, his primary fire has the shortest range of all the Gatlians.

Your shotgun in High on Life is Gus. As such, his primary fire has the shortest range of all the Gatlians. Alternate Fire: Gus can fire discs that can stick in the wall to create platforms. Alternatively, they can be used to hit enemies, and you can even combo them by hitting them with Knifey.

Gus can fire discs that can stick in the wall to create platforms. Alternatively, they can be used to hit enemies, and you can even combo them by hitting them with Knifey. Secondary Alternate Fire: With his second alternate fire mode, you can suck enemies toward you.

Sweezy

Location: Bounty: Douglas

Bounty: Douglas Voice Actor: Betsy Sodaro

Betsy Sodaro Primary Fire: If you’ve used the Needler in Halo, you’ll know how Sweezy works. She shoots needles that blow up shortly after impact. The more you hit an enemy with, the more damage is done.

If you’ve used the Needler in Halo, you’ll know how Sweezy works. She shoots needles that blow up shortly after impact. The more you hit an enemy with, the more damage is done. Alternate Fire: You can charge Sweezy up to fire one big crystal. This fire mode will detonate any smaller crystals attached to an enemy. It can also fire through cover.

You can charge Sweezy up to fire one big crystal. This fire mode will detonate any smaller crystals attached to an enemy. It can also fire through cover. Secondary Alternate Fire: You can create a time bubble with Sweezy, which slows time in a localized area. It works on enemies and environmental objects.

Creature

Location: Bounty: Skrendal Bros.

Bounty: Skrendal Bros. Voice Actor: Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson Primary Fire: Creature will fire his “babies,” which will then run toward the nearest enemy and latch on, which deals damage.

Creature will fire his “babies,” which will then run toward the nearest enemy and latch on, which deals damage. Alternate Fire: Fires a red “hypno baby” that will mind control an enemy and turn them against their comrades.

Fires a red “hypno baby” that will mind control an enemy and turn them against their comrades. Secondary Alternate Fire: You can fire babies at some switches or holes to trigger an effect.

Lezduit