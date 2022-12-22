High on Life: What Happened to Lezduit?

Fans are wondering what happens to Lezduit in High in Life. He’s the strongest of the Gatlians, but you only get to spend a brief amount of time with him. So, it’s natural to wonder what happened to him before and after the game. He doesn’t stick around after the credits roll either, so where does he go?

Why is Lezduit broken in High on Life?

Lezduit fought the G3 on his home planet of Gatlus before the events of High on Life. However, he was gravely injured and captured by Dr. Giblets. Once Dr. Giblets is out of the way, you can take Lezduit home to Gene, who promises to repair him.

Gene actually comes through by fixing Lezduit, though he’s a bit worse for the wear. He can only communicate by saying his name and seems a bit addled. Despite this, he’s the strongest gun in High on Life and makes the last section of the game a piece of cake.

What happens to Lezduit after High on Life?

Lezduit is mysteriously missing when you complete High on Life. He isn’t in your inventory when you load your post-game save, and no one really mentions anything about his fate. The gameplay reason for this is that Lezduit is extremely overpowered, but it would have been nice for him to get some send-off.