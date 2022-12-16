High on Life Gene Should Leave: What Happens if You Side With Your Sister Lizzie?

It doesn’t matter if you choose that Gene should leave or stay in High on Life. Your choice will influence which version of the conversation you hear, but Gene is staying whether you like it or not. So, when deciding whether Gene should stay or go, pick whichever one you think will be the funniest. There are no consequences!

What happens if you say Gene should leave or stay in High on Life?

The choice of whether Gene should leave or Gene can stay in High on Life has no consequence on the rest of the game. The only difference between the two is a few sentences of dialog, which you can see below:

Gene should leave

Lizzie: Oh good, for a minute there, I was scared you were going to side with him.

Gene: Okay, I’ll get out of your hair, and I’ll just take all my nice bounty-hunting equipment with me too. You’ll have to give me that suit back as well, and we’ll just hope someone else comes along to stop the G3. Yeah, that’s what I thought. This is a good thing we got going here. You should all be happy, both of you. You and your mom.

Gene Can Stay

Lizzie: Oh, come on! We barely know this guy! You’re really gonna side with him over your own sister?

Gene: You should be proud! You raised your child to have proper respect for a good, fair business deal.

Maybe after all this you can watch a movie with Gene in High on Life to smooth things over.