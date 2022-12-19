High on Life Post-Game: What to Do After Beating It

There’s not much to do in High on Life after beating it. There’s very little post-game content, but you do get to keep playing once the credits have rolled. So, the big question is whether or not High on Life DLC is coming to keep the party going.

What is there to do after beating High on Life?

The High on Life post-game is lacking. After beating it, no major content is added, but you can complete any activities you still need to finish. So, if you’re looking for things to do, consider the following:

Buy any remaining Warp Discs from Blorto.

Make sure to catch a flick at the movie theater if you haven’t yet.

Find the rest of the Luglox Loot Crates.

Look for the secret ending to High on Life.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to replay bounties, and there’s no New Game Plus mode. So, if you want to enjoy any parts of the game a second time, you’ll have to start over completely.

Will there be DLC?

There’s undoubtedly room for High on Life DLC, but none has been announced yet. However, the ending leaves things open for pretty much anything, and we wouldn’t be surprised if a DLC or sequel comes out at some point.