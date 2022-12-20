High on Life Secret Ending Explained: What Happens at the True End?

High on Life is reaching stratospheric heights as it becomes one the most played games on Xbox Game Pass in just over a week’s release, with ravenous fans who’ve already completed their intergalactic adventure left to ponder the game’s secret ending. Developer Squanch Games seemed quite on the nose with naming the secret-ending achievement “Sequel-Bait,” but what does getting the secret ending mean for High on Life’s story? Is it a true end, or will there be more?

High on Life’s secret ending explained

The secret ending actually offers a good reason for the lack of Gatlians (the guns the player wields) in High on Life’s universe. Once the secret ending begins, players will find Clugg and witness his death at the hands of Dr. Gurgula.

The doctor goes on to admit that he was responsible for the near wipeout of the Gatlian race, said with a notable lack of remorse. He then comments that human brains represent some special worth to him before teleporting away, ending the cutscene.

Given Kenny’s immediate on-the-nose mention of having to “wait for some sort of sequel,” it’s safe to say there’s definitely more in store for High on Life’s universe, but what exactly? Gurgula’s been experimenting on humans, so perhaps that’s a clue as to what’s next for High on Life, an attack on Earth? While we don’t have an exact explanation, we’re definitely expecting more chaos to ensue.

