High on Life Mods Please Ban Achievement: How to Unlock All Forum Posts

To earn the Mods Please Ban Achievement in High on Life, you have to unlock all the forum posts. Some of these are easy and will unlock naturally as you proceed through the game. However, others require quite a bit of grinding, and some are missable. So, follow our list below to make sure you get all the forum posts in High on Life.

High on Life Forum Post Unlock List

There are four categories of forum posts in High on Life. We’ve got the requirements to unlock each of them below.

Combat Tactics and Strategies Objectives

Each of these objectives requires you to accomplish a combat-related task in High on Life.

Beware of Jasons: Kill 30 Jasons

crazy lucky kill: Get 120 interactable (barrels, toxic water, etc,) kills

Hand-to-hand Combat Thread: Get 60 melee kills with Knifey.

how to deal with melee enemies???: Kill 60 Melee Merks

just saw a huge merkalod lol+++: Kill 10 Hunks.

love to break armor+++: Kill 240 armored enemies.

Merkaloids: Evil or Misunderstood?: A Discussion: Kill 60 Merks

My First Exxecution Kill!!!!! <3: Get 30 execution kills

My First Sniper Kill!!! :O: Kill 30 snipers

Official New Gun Chat thread (re-posting after last one got locked): Get 240 kills with any of your guns.

Blim City Banter

Anything new in Downtown Blim?: Find three locations in Downtown

The truth about the Blim City Slums: Find five locations in the Slums.

I have information about Dr. Gurgula. Important: Find the six hints about Dr. Gurgula Note: These appear throughout the game, and some of them are missable.



Dr. Gugula Hint Locations

Krust Lord roof Douglas’ office Dr. Giblets’ Lab Dr. Giblets’ Lab Skrendel Labs Nipulon’s office

Zephyr Paradise Chat Board

can you trust vendors on zephyr paradise??: buy six items in Zephyr Paradise.

F*ck Mytes. Need theM gone immediately: Kill 140 Mytes.

secret G3 labs on zephyr paradise (real): Explore nine locations in Skrendel labs.

The atrocities on Zephyr have to stop! [PLEASE READ]: Visit six locations in the mines.

weird thing on zephyr paradise: Find eight locations in Zephyr Jungle.

Port Terrene Hangout Board