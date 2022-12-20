When is TikTok Getting Banned?: Will it No Longer Be Available for Download Soon?

People have been wondering when TikTok is getting banned for the last few years. The popular social media app has been under intense scrutiny due to owner ByteDance’s ties to the Chinese government, but it managed to dodge the bullet. However, its time may be running short. TikTok might no longer be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store sooner than you’d think.

When is TikTok getting banned in the United States?

TikTok is already banned in the United States on some devices. The following states ban TikTok from any government-issued devices:

Alabama

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Additionally, Flordia bans the app from some state-issued devices.

It doesn’t look like the TikTok bans will stop there, either. A bill passed the Senate with unanimous approval to ban TikTok from any device issued by a federal agency. It still has to make its way through the house, but there’s little chance it won’t gather enough votes to pass.

A general ban on TikTok is much less likely, but it’s definitely on the table. Two senators introduced a bill titled “The Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship, and Influence and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act (ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act). However, it may take years for this law to pass if it even makes it to a vote.

So, for now, the app won’t be banned (for non-government devices). When we know more, we’ll be sure to report on the situation.