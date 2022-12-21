Pokemon Go Shiny Bergmite: Can It Be Shiny in the Winter Holidays Event?

Everyone is talking about Pokemon Go Shiny Bergmite, as it’s the latest Pokemon to receive a Shiny version. Though the Pokemon isn’t the most popular, Shiny hunters will be keen to add this ice pocket monster to their collection. Here’s the need-to-know information on whether or not players can catch Shiny Bergmite in Pokemon Go.

Is Shiny Bergmite in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Bergmite is in Pokemon Go. It can be caught during the Winter Holidays event for 2022.

The bad news is that Shiny Bergmite was most likely to appear during the Spotlight Hour, which took place on December 20 between 6-7 PM local time.

This small window of time had Shiny versions appearing. Unfortunately, the Shiny encounter rate wasn’t boosted, making it very difficult to catch.

For those who missed the Spotlight Hour, the next best way to get a Shiny Bergmite is to trade one with another player. This can be expensive, however, so players may have to think carefully about whether or not it’s worth it. For shiny collectors, however, it’s likely a no-brainer.

