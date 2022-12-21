Is Sonic Prime Canon With Sonic Frontiers and the Games?

Fans of the new Sonic the Hedgehog Netflix series are undoubtedly wondering, is Sonic Prime canon with the games? The Sonic Netflix series released not long after the latest game Sonic Frontiers, so it would be cool if there was some connection between them. So is Sonic Prime canon with Frontiers and the other SEGA games?

Are Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Prime canon?

The Sonic Prime TV series is indeed canon with all the games, including the recent Sonic Frontiers. This is according to the show’s executive producer Logan McPherson in an interview with ComicBook.com. McPherson clearly states, “it is canon and it does draw upon the existing mythology from the games.” So Sonic Prime and Sonic Frontiers exist in the same universe.

IMAGE: Sonic the Hedgehog in Sonic Frontiers, SEGA/Sonic Team

There are actually some similarities between Prime and Frontiers that show how they are connected. Both share ‘flashback’ sequences with Genesis-style graphics that call back to either the Sonic 2 or Sonic 3 ’90s games. In fact, the moment where Knuckles first meets Sonic appears in both Frontiers and Prime, and both times it is shown with 16-bit 2D graphics like in Sonic 3.

Sonic Prime is seemingly set before Sonic Frontiers, however, as the recent game features a slightly more mature Sonic. The version in Prime still has some growing up to do. While there is no official timeline for the games, due to the presence of Shadow, Prime must be set after the character’s return in Sonic Heroes following his introduction in Sonic Adventure 2.

Prime is unique in that it is the only Sonic the Hedgehog movie or TV adaptation that is considered canon with the games. There have been five cartoons, one anime movie, and two recent live-action movies, and none have been canon. Prime is also the only one where Sonic collects rings to stop being hurt, like in the games.

Sonic Prime season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 will likely launch in 2023.