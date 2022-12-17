Is There a Sonic Prime Season 2 Release Date on Netflix?

Fans are already looking forward to the Sonic Prime season 2 release date following the release of the first eight episodes on Netflix. The latest Sonic the Hedgehog TV series is thrilling fans, but by now they’re already keen to see more. Just when is Sonic Prime season 2 due out on Netflix?

When is Sonic Prime season 2 out on Netflix?

Sonic Prime season 2 will likely launch in either May/June 2023 or late 2023, but does not currently have a release date.

Sonic Prime. Deven Mack as Sonic in Sonic Prime. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Since Sonic Prime has just launched and the studio behind it, Man of Action, has not had a series on Netflix before, it is a little difficult to judge. Inside Job had over a year between season 1 part 1 and part 2, for example. However, the previous Netflix animated series from co-developer WildBrain, Johnny Test, only took six months between seasons. As Sonic Prime is more aimed at kids, it should be back on Netflix sooner rather than later, so fans can likely expect season 2 to launch in the Summer.

Is Sonic Prime season 2 confirmed?

Sonic Prime seasons 2 and 3 have been commissioned, or at least, parts 2 and 3 of season 1, depending on how Netflix plans to name it. When Netflix announced Sonic Prime, it confirmed there would be 24 episodes. Season 1 comprises eight episodes, so there are 16 left to be released on the streaming service.

Sonic Prime season 1 centers around Sonic the Hedgehog shattering the universe-warping Paradox Prism, which sees him thrown across different universes. He first visits a dystopian universe where Eggman won and his friends have become tragic versions of themselves, including the supervillain-like Tails Nine and the cyborg Rusty Rose. Season 2 will likely continue Sonic’s quest to undo the damage he caused.