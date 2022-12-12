Sonic Prime Cast: Who is Tails Nine and Rusty Rose?

The full Sonic Prime cast of voice actors has been confirmed by Netflix. The Sonic the Hedgehog TV series, which kicks off on December 15, has a completely different set of voice actors from the games and movies. Fans, however, want to know more about the Sonic Prime Tails Nine and Rusty Rose characters. Who’s playing them, and what are they all about?

Who is in the Sonic Prime cast?

Deven Christian Mack as Sonic the Hedgehog / Cubot / Orbot

Ashleigh Ball as Miles ‘Tails’ Prower / Tails Nine

Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman / Dr. Done It

Adam Nurada as Knuckles the Echidna

Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose / Rusty Rose

Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat

Ian Hanlin as Big the Cat / Shadow the Hedgehog

Vincent Tong as Dr. Babble / Dr. Deep / Dr. Don’t

Shannon Chan-Kent appears as Amy Rose and her alternate universe version, Rusty Rose. Chan-Kent actually appears in the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie as a waitress in the roadside diner that Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tom (James Marsden) visit. Ashleigh Ball plays Tails and Nine and replaces Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who plays the character in the games, Sonic movies, and the last CG cartoon, Sonic Boom.

Who is Tails Nine and Rusty Rose in Sonic Prime?

IMAGE: Netflix

Tails Nine and Rusty Rose are alternate universe versions of Tails and Amy Rose from a place where Sonic doesn’t exist and Eggman’s family has taken over the world. This version of Tails was still bullied for his extra tail, but without Sonic there to look up to, he was traumatized for years. He would add seven robot tails to make him almost Doc Ock-like.

Amy, on the other hand, was partially roboticized. Sonic has to pull all his friends back together to stop the new Eggman Empire. Tails Nine and Rusty Rose will both appear in the Sonic Forces: Speed Battle mobile game when Sonic Prime launches on Netflix on December 15.