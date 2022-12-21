Is There a Sonic Prime Episode 9 Coming Out on Netflix?

With the launch of the first eight episodes on Netflix, fans will be wondering when Sonic Prime episode 9 will release on the service. The final Sonic Prime episode ended on a massive cliffhanger and fans are already itching to find out what happens next. Are viewers getting Sonic Prime episode 9 in 2023 or can they expect to wait for season 2 instead?

When is Sonic Prime episode 9 out on Netflix?

The next episode of Sonic Prime will likely launch at the earliest around May or June 2023 or possibly late 2023. The release date has not yet been confirmed by Netflix. It is possible episode 9 will instead become the first episode of Sonic Prime season 2, depending on how Netflix wants to organize it.

Sonic Prime. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Since this is only the first run of Sonic Prime episodes on Netflix it is difficult to judge how the service will handle them going forward. The show is confirmed for at least 24 episodes, so it’s very likely there will be two more 8-episode batches released. The previous Netflix animated series from co-developer WildBrain, Johnny Test, had six months between seasons. Fans should probably hope for Sonic Prime season 1 part 2 (or season 2) to launch in Summer 2023 and part 3 (or season 3) in Winter 2023.

Sonic Prime episode 8 ended on a big cliffhanger. The Chaos Council and the roboticized Rusty Rose have captured Tails Nine and are hunting the other shards of the Paradox Prism. Before they could get the shard in the pirate universe, Sonic was ejected into the space between universes. He was surprised to encounter Shadow the Hedgehog, who is trapped in shatterspace. Shadow accuses Sonic of destroying their home and attacks, only for the episode to end.

Sonic Prime will continue in 2023.