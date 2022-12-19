Who is Jacksepticeye in the Sonic Prime Cast?

Is there a Jacksepticeye Sonic Prime cameo? Rumors abound that popular influencer and streamer, also known as Sean McLoughlin, has a role in the Sonic the Hedgehog Netflix series cast. If so, who is the Sonic Prime Jacksepticeye character and where can they be found in the series?

Is Jacksepticeye in Sonic Prime?

Jacksepticeye has a voice cameo in Sonic Prime episode 7, ‘It Takes One To No Place.’ He plays the appropriately named Captain Jack, the raccoon pirate captain who takes over Dread Knux’s ship.

Viewers of the new Sonic the Hedgehog Netflix show were surprised to hear a familiar Irish voice as one of the pirates. As the pirates board the ship of Sonic and friends, their captain orders his crew to “take ’em for everything they’ve got.” The new pirate version of Sonic arrives and warns him and his crew to get back on their boat and leave — after he puts his chili dog down, of course.

The captain has a surprisingly large amount of voice lines for a minor character, which alerted fans to the possibility that his voice might be a notable one. A number of fans took to Twitter to see if it really was the influencer Sean ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin. McLoughlin confirmed this. It is also confirmed by the end credits, which state that his character is called Jack. Aside from being a nod to his Jacksepticeye handle, as he’s a captain, that makes him Captain Jack. Presumably, this is a reference to Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Either way, it’s a neat and surprising cameo from the famous streamer.

There are a lot of great names in the Sonic Prime cast, including Shannon Chan-Kent, who actually appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and is now playing Amy Rose. Here’s everything known about the Sonic Prime season 2 release date, which should drop in 2023.