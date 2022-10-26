What Is the Inside Job Part 2 Release Date and Time on Netflix?

At long last, the Inside Job part 2 release date has been confirmed by Netflix and fans don’t have long to wait. The second part of season 1 of the animated series by Gravity Falls and Disenchantment writer Shion Takeuchi returns this year, with another ten episodes, but what are the Inside Job release time and date on Netflix?

Inside Job part 2 will release on Netflix on November 18, the streaming service confirmed. It also released a teaser poster for part 2, with the show’s main character Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) in a support group. She’s meeting with Elliot Mothman (Ron Funches) and numerous other folklore creatures, including a new addition to the series, Slender Man. Reagan doesn’t look too happy about it, in fact, she appears pretty down on her luck.

THIS IS GOING ON MY WALL. Nov 18, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9fHDJ8fxvL — Inside Job (@insidejob) October 25, 2022

Netflix also released a teaser for part 2 showing this scene.

What is the Inside Job part 2 release time?

At the present moment the exact release time for Inside Job season 1 part 2 has not been announced, however, it will likely be around 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 7 AM GMT.

The full cast for part 2 of the series has not been confirmed, but Lizzy Caplan and co-star Clark Duke as Brett Hand will return, as well as Ron Funches as Mothman. Christian Slater as Reagan’s father Randall Ridley is back, too, and is now in charge of Cognito, Inc. There is no word on what the plot will be for any of the episodes, but fans don’t have long to find out.

While November will see part 2 of season 1 arrive, Inside Job season 2 is already confirmed by Netflix and that should arrive at the end of 2023.