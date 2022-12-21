Is Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish Streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, or HBO Max?

With the new Shrek movie spin-off out in theaters, fans who’d prefer to stay at home will want to know the Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish streaming release date. Will there be a Puss in Boots 2 Netflix streaming release? How about other major services, like HBO Max, Peacock, or Disney Plus?

Is Puss in Boots 2 streaming on Netflix?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will likely not stream on Netflix in the U.S. but it is possible that it may be on Netflix in other territories, such as the U.K. The first Puss in Boots is available on Netflix in the U.K. so the sequel may go there too.

IMAGE: DreamWorks

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish streaming on Peacock?

Puss in Boots 2 is not yet streaming on Peacock but it will likely release there around February or March 2023. In the U.S., the first Puss in Boots and all the Shrek movies are primarily available for streaming on Peacock. It seems probable that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will join them in 2023. It likely won’t be before February, however, as the movie does not open in other territories until then.

Will Puss in Boots 2 be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video?

It is possible that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish may be available to stream on Prime Video in 2023, at least in some territories. Universal occasionally makes deals with Amazon to stream its animated movies, such as The Addams Family 2019. It will be available to purchase on Prime digitally, at the very least.

Will there be a Puss in Boots 2 Disney Plus streaming release?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will not be available to stream on Disney Plus. The movie is distributed by Universal, so it is not owned by Disney and will not appear on its streaming service.

Will Puss in Boots: The Last Wish stream on HBO Max?

The new Puss in Boots movie will likely not be available to stream on HBO Max.