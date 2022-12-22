Twitter: How to Get Square Profile Picture

You can get a square profile picture on Twitter by being a business. In addition to the new gold verified badge, Twitter is giving businesses a square profile picture to distinguish them from personal accounts. Verified personal accounts associated with a business account can also get a small badge of their company’s logo next to their blue check.

How to get a square profile pic on Twitter

To get a square profile picture on Twitter, you must have a business account and sign up for Twitter Blue for Business. Unfortunately, there’s no way to convert a personal account to a business account, so you’d have to start a new profile to do this.

Fortunately, it seems like the notability requirement has been eliminated from the verification process. All that’s required is a Twitter Blue subscription. Within a few days, your business page will get a square profile picture, a gold verified badge, and the ability to set a company badge.

Twitter had this to say in the post announcing these changes:

“We are taking Twitter Blue’s rollout as an opportunity to further enhance and distinguish businesses on Twitter. As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account. When they do, affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark. By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. We will share any new criteria, pricing or process as we update them.”

However, keep in mind that Twitter’s features and policies are changing rapidly, so the above may be outdated quickly.