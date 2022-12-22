Steam Pending Transaction: Purchase Cannot be Completed Error Fix

If you get a message on Steam that a pending transaction is preventing your purchase from being completed, the fix is usually easy. Unfortunately, this error frequently occurs at the beginning of big sales as users hammer the service with purchases. Typically, you need to wait for things to sort themselves out and try your purchase again later. However, if the problem persists, there are a few actions you can take to fix it.

Steam pending transaction error fix

Usually, you’ll get the error message on Steam stating, “Your transaction cannot be completed because you have another pending transaction for one or more items in your cart,” when your payment for another purchase hasn’t been processed yet. It’s most likely to occur during times when the store is extremely busy, like the initial hours of a major sale.

Usually, the issue will sort itself out, and your payment will be processed within a few hours. However, you can cancel a transaction on Steam by following these steps:

Open Steam Click on your profile name and choose “Account Details.” In this screen, click on “View Purchase History.” Here, you’ll be able to see all your purchases, including pending ones. Click on the pending purchase you wish to cancel. Select “Cancel My Purchase.” Confirm the cancellation.

If you cancel your pending purchases on Steam and want to try a new transaction, consider changing payment methods. That way, you can make sure the issue isn’t on your end if the transaction gets stuck pending again.