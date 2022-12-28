my hero academia Season 6 Episode 14 release date and time on crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been impressing audiences with its slick action and storytelling. Now, fans want to know exactly when they can watch the next installment of the popular anime series. With a festive break scheduled, there is a little bit of a question mark hanging over exactly when Episode 14 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 14 will be released on Saturday, January 7, 2023. This means that there is only a week-long break between episodes, allowing audiences to jump right back into the action after the short hiatus. The local time at which the next episode will become available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 14 in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Time

4:30 a.m. Central Time

5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The break between the first and second cour in My Hero Academia Season 6 also serves as a small gap between the stories being told. As the Paranormal Liberation War arc wraps up, those who have enjoyed the manga on which this series is based will know that there is another high-intensity arc right around the corner. With injuries suffered by the Heroes, their future is uncertain.

It’s thought that Episode 14 will focus on the recovery of the Heroes, following their battle against the villains. Exactly what will follow can only be predicted by those who have read the source material, but it is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats.