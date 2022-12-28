Knowing the answer to “Why is my Modern Warfare 2 so laggy?” can help frustrated users fix the lag and enjoy smooth gameplay across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. However, it’s not always easy to work out why MW2 is lagging. Here’s the likely reasons why Modern Warfare 2 is lagging accompanied by suggestions on how to fix the lag.

Why is Modern Warfare 2 so laggy on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox?

The most common reason for Modern Warfare 2 to be so laggy on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox is down to network issues. This can be on either the player’s side or the server’s side. If there’s an unstable network issue, lag often occurs as the game can’t reliably and consistently send and receive data.

Alternatively, Modern Warfare 2 can be laggy from throttling hardware. This is most common on PC, where components aren’t being cooled sufficiently, however a console can also suffer when it doesn’t have access to cool airflow.

How to fix Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lag

To fix Modern Warfare 2 lag, players should:

Make sure that there are no downloads or uploads on their network.

Confirm that Modern Warfare 2 servers are online and working here.

Restart the game and/or console.

Try a different game mode to try and find a pool of players with better connectivity.

Monitor the official Call of Duty Twitter account for acknowledgment of any ongoing issues.

For additional help, contacting Activision Support is the next best step.

