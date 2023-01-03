outer banks season 3 release date and time on netflix

Fans of Netflix original series Outer Banks will be pleased to hear that the show now has an official release date on the streaming platform. After the dramatic events of Season 2, audiences have been perched on the edge of their seats awaiting new information about the upcoming third outing of the teen drama. Here’s what we know.

Outer Banks Season 3 will be released on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The local time at which the new episodes will drop depends entirely on where you are in the world, but for U.S. viewers, it will arrive at 12 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET. Those in the U.K. meanwhile, will be able to start watching Season 3 from 8 a.m. GMT.

(L to R) Andy McQueen as Singh, Madison Bailey as Kiara in Season 3, Episode 1 of Outer Banks / Image: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes, Charles Esten, and Madelyn Cline are all making their return for the third season after the Pogues discovered a paradise to unwind at the end of Season 2. Of course, that peaceful tranquillity won’t last long, as the group embark on their most challenging and dangerous treasure hunt yet, going up against a deadly foe who won’t hesitate to snuff out the lives of those in his way.

Creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke have teased “the Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.” The official synopsis for Outer Banks Season 3 adds even more tension, revealing that the team will be “caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.” Bring on the drama.