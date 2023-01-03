Hitman 3 World of Assassination Upgrade: How to Get Hitman 1 and 2 Free

The Hitman 3 World of Assassination upgrade will be available for all new existing owners of Hitman 3. IO Interactive announced that Hitman 3 will rebrand itself as Hitman World of Assassination by the end of January, and that those who own the game will get a free upgrade that will come with both Hitman 1 and 2. Here’s the release date for when that will happen.

The release date for the Hitman 3 World of Assassination upgrade will be January 26, 2023. So long as you own Hitman 3 before then, you will get a free upgrade to Hitman World of Assassination. Owners will then get Hitman 1 and 2 through the game’s existing Access Pass system for free.

Those who don’t own Hitman 3 by that release date will be able to purchase Hitman World of Assassination for $70. An additional Deluxe Pack that costs $30 includes two additional destinations, two sniper maps, the Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and the H2 Expansion Access Pass. Since Hitman 1 and 2 is included in Hitman World of Assassination, both games will be taken off all platforms and storefronts by the release date too.

IO Interactive says that this will make it easy for new and veteran Hitman players to get into the series without having to put up with figuring out the various editions, DLC content, Legacy packs, Import locations, and whatnot. On Steam, the Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Pack will be turned into a “complete the set” product, so that you only need to pay for DLC (priced at $10 each) that you don’t already own instead of having to purchase the entire package.