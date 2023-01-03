A Fallout 2 FPS remake has been released with an early build of the game now available for download. The fan remake, which reimagines the classic game from Black Isle Studios with a Doom-like aesthetic, is created by indie developer Jonasz Osmenda (otherwise known as ConstructVOD on YouTube). Here’s how to download and play this cool Fallout 2 FPS remake.

How to download and play the Fallout 2 FPS remake

Osmenda has provided several options for you to download or play the Fallout 2 FPS remake:

If you just want to play the game without downloading anything, you can head to the developer’s official page on Itch.io and run the game at the top in your browser. Otherwise, you can click on “Download” on the page, optionally donate some money to the developer, and then download the Windows, Linux, or Mac zip file that’s right for your computer. Unzip the folder, put the files in your desired location, and select the “Fallout Alpha” application in the “x64” folder.

You can view the developer video posted above (it’s in Polish, but there’s an option for closed captions) for more instructions. The Itch.io page has a list of the controls, while the game has several internal settings you can adjust as well.

This early access build is still well under construction (the version number is v0.0.23), so you may not be able to transfer your save data from this build to the next major iteration. But you can help provide feedback on the remake by submitting bugs and suggesting ideas on the official webpage.