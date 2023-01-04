How to Change Your Age on TikTok: Is There a Way to Change your Date of Birth?

The ability to change your age on TikTok is no longer available. As of 2021, once your date of birth is entered and confirmed, there’s no way to change it without contacting support.

Why can’t I change my age and birthday on TikTok?

TikTok removed the ability to change your age in an effort to protect underage users from adult content. Before then, you could adjust your date of birth to raise or lower how old you are on your profile. Now, it can only be done by a customer support agent.

There are two ways you can contact TikTok support:

File a ticket through the app

Send an email to infocontact@tiktok.com

When requesting your age be changed on your profile, you’ll need to state why it’s incorrect. Support has the right to refuse to change the date of birth on an account. If this happens, your only option is to start a new one with the correct birthday.

