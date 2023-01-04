Is Fortnite Coming Back to iOS in 2023?

Fortnite might finally be coming back to iOS in 2023. The game was removed from the Apple App Store three years ago when Epic Games attempted to circumvent Apple as a payment processor, which is against the Terms of Service. Epic and Apple haven’t reached an agreement to bring the game back, but that might not matter if rumors about an upcoming iOS feature are true.

When is Fortnite returning to iPhone?

If it’s up to Apple, Fortnite will probably never return to iOS. Epic Games cost it a lot of time and money, and there’s definitely bad blood between the two companies. However, what Apple wants might not matter soon.

According to Bloomberg, a new European law might force Apple to allow alternative app stores on iOS. The EU’s Digital Market Act stipulates that hardware providers can’t lock devices to one app store. Companies have until next year to comply with the act, so if we don’t see sideloading in iOS 17, it’ll likely release alongside iOS 18.

Once it has the opportunity, Epic Games will almost certainly develop an iOS app store and rerelease Fortnite. So, if rumors are correct, Fortnite is coming back to iOS in 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.