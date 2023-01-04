Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, Episode 2 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

After its long-awaited Season 4 debut, Bungo Stray Dogs fans are wondering exactly when the fourth outing of the popular anime show will continue. With a release date and time set for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, Episode 2 on Crunchyroll, here’s what we know about when you will be able to watch and stream the next installment.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, Episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The local time at which the episode will be available depends entirely on where you are in the world, but Crunchyroll subscribers will all be able to press “play” at the exact same point. With that in mind, here is the release time for the next episode in various time zones across the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Time

9:30 a.m. Central Time

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

3:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

8 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Based on the manga series of the same name by Kafka Asagiri, Season 4 comes to screens a year after a live-action film adaptation was released in Japan, and three years after the conclusion of Season 3. New cast members include Attack on Titan’s Yūki Kaji, as well as Shōya Chiba, Makoto Koichi, Akio О̄tsuka, Takehito Koyasu, Takeshi Kusao, and Yōhei Azakami. They join the full voice cast of the first three seasons.

Atsushi Nakajima serves as the protagonist in Bungo Stray Dogs. After saving a detective, the orphan discovers they have the ability to turn into a tiger. This leads to their recruitment for the Armed Detective Agency, where Atsushi meets other people who have supernatural powers. As they team up to solve various cases around Yokohama, some mundane and some extreme, they come to realize the job may be even more dangerous than they first thought.