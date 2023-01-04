Is Dead Space Remake Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The Dead Space remake is not coming to Xbox Game Pass. Neither publisher EA nor developer Motive Studios have mentioned any plans for the new Dead Space 2023 release to be added to Xbox Game Pass. Instead, Xbox and PC players will have to buy it outside of the subscription.

When will the Dead Space remake come to Xbox Game Pass?

Dead Space remake could come to Xbox Game Pass 9-12 months after launch, so early as September 2023.

9-12 months is the window for other EA-published games, so it’s possible that the Dead Space remake will follow the same timeline. Of course, as nothing official has been announced, it’s also possible that the Dead Space remake will never come to Xbox Game Pass.

For now, those hoping to play the Dead Space remake at, or soon after, the launch will need to budget for the cost to buy or rent it. Otherwise, previous trends indicate a wait time of 9-12 months until the game is on Xbox Game Pass, assuming it ever comes to the service.

For more Dead Space Remake guides, here’s an explainer on whether or not Isaac will have a voice in the remake. And here’s a recap of what exactly happened in the original game.