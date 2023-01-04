Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2: Is Captain Wilco From the Movies or Clone Wars?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 has now begun streaming on Disney Plus and it features the Star Wars Captain Wilco clone character. The Bad Batch Wilco clone captain is working for the Empire and leading the operation on Serenno. Who is Captain Wilco and has he appeared in the Star Wars movies, Clone Wars, or Rebels animated shows before?

Is the Star Wars Captain Wilco character from the movies or Clone Wars?

Captain Wilco seems to be a new clone character created entirely for The Bad Batch season 2. He has not appeared in any of the Star Wars movies. Wilco has also not appeared in previous animated shows such as The Clone Wars or Rebels. It is possible that Wilco appeared in Clone Wars or other Star Wars projects, but was not named. If he was in Bad Batch season 1 he wasn’t named there, either.

(L-R): Clone Captain Wilco and Vice Admiral Rampart in a scene from “STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH”, season 2 exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

It is understandable why fans may think Captain Wilco could have more of a role outside of The Bad Batch season 2 episodes 1 and 2. Other named clones such as Rex and Cody played major roles in either Revenge of the Sith or Clone Wars. Wilco proves to be a capable antagonist, too, as he correctly anticipates the Bad Batch’s plans.

However, not only does Captain Wilco only appear in Bad Batch, he won’t appear in any other episodes. He proves to be too efficient and loyal to Imperial rules. Further proving how good he was, Wilco identifies the Bad Batch on sight. Unfortunately, the corrupt Vice Admiral Rampart kills Wilco in order to cover up Rampart’s own failure.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus.