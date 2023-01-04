Should I Buy an iPhone 14 in January 2023 or Wait for iPhone 15?

Those with a phone that is either broken or not fulfilling their needs should consider buying an iPhone 14 in January 2023. For those with no immediate need to upgrade, waiting for the iPhone 15 is likely a better choice.

Why you should buy an iPhone 14 in January 2023

Buying an iPhone 14 in January 2023 makes sense for those who are replacing a broken or old phone, or who want to make use of the unique features only offered by the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 is likely to be the latest model for the next eight months, making it a fine time to pick it up. It will still be the latest model for many months yet.

The biggest reason to upgrade to the iPhone 14 is the camera and, for the Pro model, the always-on display and new “Dynamic Island” camera cutout that replaces the notch.

Why you should wait for the iPhone 15

Waiting for the iPhone 15 makes the most sense for those who already own a working phone and/or aren’t impressed by the improvements made to the iPhone 14.

This year’s iPhone 15 will likely be a considerable improvement over the 14, so it could be worth waiting for.

