Is Exoprimal Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

There has been speculation about Exoprimal coming to Xbox Game Pass due to a recent listing of the game in the Microsoft Store. This entry is suspicious since it has been revealed as a game offered through the Xbox Cloud Gaming, but it been announced for Game Pass yet, which is usually a given.

Is Exoprimal releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

It’s possible that Exoprimal will be releasing on Xbox Game Pass, but neither Capcom nor Microsoft has made an official announcement of the game’s inclusion in the subscription service.

The official listing for Exoprimal in the Microsoft Store says that it’s available for both Console and Cloud in 2023. Since multiple games on Game Pass can be streamed through Xbox’s cloud service beta for those who have the Ultimate subscription tier, it is reasonably speculated that an announcement stating that Exoprimal is coming to Game Pass (perhaps even on Day One) is on the horizon. That is, unless the game is actually the first game to be offered on the Xbox cloud without being a part of the service.

It’s a bit of a win-win situation either way, though. If Exoprimal is on Game Pass, then we can count another anticipated game for the service. If not, it could indicate that Microsoft is finally ready to allow players to stream games they own that aren’t on Game Pass.