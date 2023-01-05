The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, Episode 1 release date and time on Crunchyroll

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 now finally has a release date, and fans are wondering exactly when they’ll be able to sit down and enjoy the first episode. With just a few days to go until its debut, here’s what we know about the release date and time for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, Episode 1 on anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Image: 2023 Shu/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/Demon King Academy II

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, Episode 1 will be released on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to stream and watch the debut episode of the new season via Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones around the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Time

9:30 a.m. Central Time

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

3:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9 p.m. Indian Standard Time

In The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, Yuichiro Umehara will be taking over voice acting duties for lead character Anos Voldigoad, the Demon King of Tyranny. Former star Tatsuhisa Suzuki is currently taking a break from work commitments, so it is unknown whether or not he will return at some point in the future to take the role over once more. While there hasn’t been any other news on further changes to the cast, we do know that the opening theme song will be performed by Lenny code fiction, with Momosumomosu stepping in for the ending theme song.

We also know that Season 2 will be a split-cour season, with the first half being made up of 12 episodes in total. It will pick up from the fourth volume of the light novel series by Shu on which it is based, so those who have read the books know that there is a lot more chaos and drama on the way.