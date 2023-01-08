The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, Episode 2 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

With The Misfit of Demon King Academy making a triumphant return for its second season, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to stream and watch the second episode of Season 2 on Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know about the release date and time for the next episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

Image: 2023 Shu/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/Demon King Academy II

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to stream and watch the new episode depends entirely on where you are in the world, but anime fans subscribed to Crunchyroll will all be able to press “play” at the exact same moment. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Time

9:30 a.m. Central Time

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

3:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9 p.m. Indian Standard Time

This second season will pick up where the light novel series on which it is based began its fourth volume. Those who have read the books by Shu will know that this means the level of tension and drama is only set to further escalate, as the Demon King of Tyranny, Aros Voldigoad, goes up against a familiar rival commonly known as the Heavenly Father. Having given an oath in the past to destroy Aros, there is plenty on the line for the warring duo.

Yuichiro Umehara steps into voice acting duties for Anos, after former star Tatsuhisa Suzuki decided to take a break from work commitments. It is unknown whether or not he will return to the character in the future.