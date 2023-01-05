Who Is Kenny in Ginny and Georgia Season 2 on Netflix?

With Ginny and Georgia making a return to Netflix for its second season, audiences who haven’t refreshed their memories since watching the first season back in 2021 have some questions. At the top of their list, they want to know exactly who Kenny is, as the name is mentioned during Season 2, but the character doesn’t appear. There’s a very good reason for that! Here’s what we learned about Kenny in Ginny and Georgia Season 1.

Ginny and Georgia Season 2: Who is Kenny and who killed him?

Image: Courtesy of Netflix © 2020

Kenny was Ginny and Austin Miller’s stepfather in Ginny and Georgia, as he married Georgia Miller. After being inappropriate with Ginny and even laying his hands on her in a suggestive manner, Georgia witnessed the behavior and stepped in to bring it to a close, though not as many would have expected. She blended a protein shake for Kenny with wolfsbane, leading to him having a heart attack and dying in a fatal crash.

A private investigation into Kenny’s death was underway, but when his grave was dug up for investigation, it was found to be empty. Instead of leaving her late husband buried, Georgia instead had Kenny’s body exhumed and cremated, before sending his ashes up in fireworks to celebrate the re-election of Mayor Paul, destroying any evidence that she was involved in his passing. Viewers also learned that this may not have been the first time Georgia had murdered a significant other.

In Ginny and Georgia Season 2, it appears as though Ginny has no idea that Georgia killed Kenny because of his inappropriate actions towards her daughter. Ginny doesn’t know that Georgia witnessed the slimy behavior for herself, and now that Ginny’s love interest Marcus knows about the killing, there could be trouble on the horizon and a lengthy prison sentence on the way for Georgia.