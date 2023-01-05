Is There a Gran Turismo 7 PC Release Date?

Gran Turismo 7 is one of Sony’s first-party games that is yet to be ported to PC and it doesn’t have a release date right now. Here’s everything we know on whether the game will be coming to PC and when that is likely to be.

Neither Polyphony Digital nor Sony has announced when Gran Turismo 7 will be released on PC.

Currently available on PS5 and PS4, the game will be getting a free upgrade for PSVR 2 upon the headset’s launch on February 22, 2023. However, when questioned about a PC release, Polyphony Digital’s CEO Kazunori Yamauchi told Dengeki Online they are not working on a PC port but the team will “stay open to all possible options.”

This doesn’t mean a PC port is not being developed at another studio. Sony has previously tasked Nixxes Studio, Jetpack Interactive, and Iron Galaxy Studios with porting some of their other PlayStation Studios games like Uncharted: Legacy Collection, God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to PC. It’s perfectly possible one of these studios, or maybe even another, is creating a PC version of the game as we speak.