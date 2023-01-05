When Is the Destiny 2 Season 21 Start Date and Time?

Destiny 2 Season 21 is arriving soon, and we’ve got a start date and time well ahead of schedule. Planned to release about a month after the Guardian Games 2023 event, Season 21 will launch in the middle of the spring season this year.

The Destiny 2 Season 21 start date is reportedly May 23, 2023. The start time will likely be the typical weekly reset time of 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

This start date comes from various anonymous sources at Insider Gaming from known insider Tom Henderson. The sources also go through more detail on the Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 event, which will apparently launch on April 18, 2023.

Still, since this Season 21 start date and time don’t come from an official announcement by Bungie, we recommend taking the May 23 date with a little grain of salt, but it should provide a rough estimate at the very least.

Destiny 2 Season 21 will fall in the middle of Year 6 for the Bungie live-service game. Given that Season 20 will launch on February 28, 2023, which launches at the same time as the Lightfall DLC expansion, you will have a little under three months before Season 21 begins.

