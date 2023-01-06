Is iPhone 6 Still Good in 2023 and Does it Still Get Updates?

The iPhone 6 is still a good phone in 2023. When it comes to performance in most apps, the iPhone 6 is still quick enough. However, for more intensive applications like games and photo/video editors, this older iPhone can struggle. For general use, however, the iPhone 6 is still quite capable.

Is the iPhone 6 still fast and good enough in 2023?

The iPhone 6 is still fast and good enough in 2023 for the everyday user. It can run popular apps like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube with solid performance.

However, for those who play a lot of games and/or edit photos, the iPhone 6’s slower performance may not be suitable. What’s more, for those looking for a high-quality camera to shoot photo and video, the best cameras are found on the newer iPhones.

While the iPhone 6 can’t be updated to the latest iOS version, it still receives the occasional security update. At the time of writing, the latest security update was made available in August 2022.

For other Apple guides, here’s the need-to-know info about iOS 17, including speculation about a potential release date. And here’s how to download the Freeform app on iOS.