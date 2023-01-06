Hogwarts Legacy Switch Release Date: When Is It Coming Out?

The Hogwarts Legacy Switch release date has been a hot topic for Nintendo fans now that the game’s February 2022 launch date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S looms ever closer. It was previously predicted that Hogwarts Legacy wouldn’t even be coming out on the Switch, but Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software now have a firm Switch release date for the upcoming Harry Potter adventure.

When is Hogwarts Legacy coming out on Switch?

The Hogwarts Legacy Switch release date is July 25, 2023, according to a tweet from the developer’s official Twitter account.

This is more than two months after the game’s PS4 and Xbox One launch date of April 4, 2023. So it looks like Avalanche Software is taking its time to make sure that Hogwarts Legacy can run on the Switch at a stable frame-rate with as few graphical hitches as possible.

Because of this, there is a chance that the Hogwarts Legacy release date on Switch might be delayed, given that the game has been pushed back several times already. But for now, the July 25 release date looks to be solid.

