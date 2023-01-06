When is the Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Release Date?

The Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 release date is set for next week. The new Episode will introduce a brand-new Lotus map that takes players to a lost city, as well as a new Battle Pass and ARAXYS skinline. Here’s everything we know about the new Episode and when players will be able to get their hands on the new content.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 will begin on January 10, 2023. An exact start time is yet to be revealed and it’s unknown for how long Act 1 will run.

The Episode’s new battle Pass will be inspired by events that take place around the world throughout, including New Years, Valentine’s Day, and Lunar New Year. As usual, there will be free and premium tracks, with the free track including rewards like the 9 Lives Classic Gun Skin and the Shock Heart spray. Those who go with the premium track will get rewards like the Folded Wish gun buddy and Venturi skin line.

Other Valorant Episode 6 new content

The new Lotus map will be the first added to the game for seven months. The map has three sites set in the Western Ghats of Omega Earth’s India and draws inspiration from traditional Indian stepwells, rock-cut architecture, and Dravidian-style structures. There will be new environmental mechanics to contend with, like rotating doors and destructible walls.

Finally, the ARAXYS skinline will represent weapons from a “mysterious, and possibly hostile, alien race”. Too dangerous for humankind to handle, they conquered the stars nearly unrivaled. The bundle includes both guns and melee weapons, each of which will have custom options and color variants as players level them up.

The free-to-play game remains only available on PC despite earlier rumors of PS5 and Xbox versions.