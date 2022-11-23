Valorant Xbox and PlayStation Editions Leaked by Job Listings

Valorant PS5, PS4, and Xbox editions have been leaked once again by two Riot Games job listings. There have been plenty of previous hints to suggest the game was on its way to consoles, but the job listings make the developer’s intentions perfectly clear.

More evidence for Valorant PS5, PS4, and Xbox editions

Riot Games explains how “there are millions of players excited to play VALORANT if only it was available on their platform of choice” in a job listing for a Game Design Manager. They plan to rectify this by bringing the game to consoles with the aim of it being the “definitive tactical shooter”. Both that job advert and one for Senior Game Designer imply the game will be very similar to its PC version.

Valorant launched exclusively on PC in 2020. At the time there was no evidence of the game on new-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, or the last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. Since then players have found PS4 and Xbox One icons within the game’s files, as well as strings that reference PSN and Xbox Live.

While it’s clear the game is definitely on its way for consoles, we’re likely to be waiting for a release date for quite a while yet.