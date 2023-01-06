When Will Super Nintendo World Hollywood Reservations Be Available?

Super Nintendo World Hollywood reservations have been delayed, frustrating fans and park attendees who want to preview the new park at Universal Studios in California.

Passholders for the theme park were given the opportunity to experience Super Nintendo World before the general public, with reservations meant to be open on Thursday. But a “temporary network outage” crashed the reservation system, likely due to the high number of customers trying to claim their ticket. So here’s when the system will be open again for reservations.

When can you make Super Nintendo World reservations at Universal Studios Hollywood?

We apologize for the inconvenience from yesterday’s network outage affecting Pass Member reservations for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. See below for more information. pic.twitter.com/4tT67cxDM0 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 6, 2023

Super Nintendo World Hollywood reservations at Universal Studios will be open on Monday, January 9, at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST on the park’s official website. This comes from a notice by Universal Studios Hollywood on its official Twitter account.

Previews of the Super Nintendo World theme park are exclusive to Pass Members and will be available on select dates between January 29 and February 11. Specifically, this is January 29, 30, and 31, and February 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, and 11, which are all before Super Nintendo World officially opens on February 17.

An online reservation is necessary to gain access to the preview and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. So we wish all Nintendo fans luck in grabbing their reservation before they all run out.

Those lucky enough to get a preview reservation for Super Nintendo World will have the chance to ride the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, explore the world of Super Mario with interactive play, and purchase special Super Mario-themed retail and food/beverage items throughout the park.