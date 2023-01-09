Android Satellite Phone: Can it Send Text Messages and Make Calls?

Android Satellite Phones are coming with the release of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Users want to know if they can make satellite calls or text messages with the new capability or if it works like it does on the iPhone 14 line and is for emergencies only. Unfortunately, details are still spotty, but we’ll provide the information we know so far.

Will Android satellite phones be able to send text messages?

On some future Android phones, you’ll be able to send text messages via satellite. Qualcomm is partnering with Iridium to add satellite connectivity to its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips. The catch is while the capability will be present on all Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices, it’s up to the manufacturer and your cell carrier to provide support for satellite messaging.

Android satellite messaging won’t work like standard texts either. You’ll have to purchase a separate texting plan, and you likely won’t be able to send them indoors. Instead, you’ll need to be outside, and the phone will give a prompt to help you line it up for transmission. Once you’ve sent a message, you’ll need to wait a few minutes, then line the phone back up with the satellite to receive messages.

Will Android satellite phones be able to call out?

Android satellite phones will be limited to text. The antenna isn’t big enough to make the steady link with the satellite you need to make a call. So, if that feature is important to you, you’ll need to buy a dedicated satellite phone.