How to make a composter in Minecraft

To make a composter in Minecraft, you need seven wooden slabs of any kind. Then, all you have to do is place them in a U shape on your Crafting Table. Building a composter is simple, but its uses are a bit more complex. We’ll go into what a composter is used for and what items can be placed in them below.

How do you build a composter in Minecraft?

To make a composter in Minecraft, follow these steps:

First, chop down any tree until you have at least two logs.

Turn these two logs into eight wood planks.

Take the wood planks and line three up in a row to make wood slabs.

Once you have at least seven wood slabs, put them into the crafting table in a U shape.

Click on the composter to place it in your inventory.

What items can you compost?

You can use any food or plant item in the composter in Minecraft except:

Bamboo

Dead Bushes

Meat

Fish

Poisonous Potatoes

You’ll need to add eight layers of compost before the composter begins producing bone meal. Bone meal can be used to fertilize your crops which will help them grow quicker. It is also needed for some dyes.

