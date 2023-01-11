Dark Souls Play Order: Are They Connected or Standalone?

You should play the Dark Souls games in order. That means:

Those three versions will give you each base game and all the DLC. They are very connected storywise, and playing them in this order lets you appreciate the improvements in gameplay between them and lets you see how themes, characters, and events connect.

Do I need to play the Dark Souls games in order?

The best way to play the Dark Souls series is to go in order. If you’re a new player, grab the versions I mentioned above to get the best experience. Dark Souls 2 is especially important because there are some major differences between the original release of the game and Scholar of the First Sin. However, both are still available for purchase, so make sure to pick the right one.

The fact is, the story in the Dark Souls games isn’t nearly as nebulous as people say. The games take place in the same world and were released in chronological order. People will say it’s okay to skip Dark Souls 2 since it (maybe) does its own thing in another land. However, it has plenty of call backs to the first game. Dark Souls 3 on the other hand is pretty much a direct sequel to the original, and has countless references to it.