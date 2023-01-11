Will Forspoken Come to PS4 or is it a PS5 Exclusive?

Forspoken is a PS5 exclusive and won’t be coming to PS4. As of now, the only other platform it’s been announced for is PC. Square Enix has stated that it wanted to design the game around current-gen consoles so it can take advantage of ray-tracing for lighting, solid-state drives for quick loading, and other features that weren’t available on previous-gen platforms.

Don’t expect to see a Forspoken PS4 release date announced. Square Enix has been adamant that the game is designed purely around the PS5 and PC. In addition, the game has been delayed twice and is releasing almost a year late, so it’s unlikely that the devs would have extra time to port it to the PS4 even if they wanted.

Now that current-gen console supplies are catching up with demand; we shouldn’t expect the PS4 to be a major focus for devs for much longer. So, expect more and more games to leave older console behind.

Is Forspoken a PS5 exclusive?

Forspoken is a PS5 console exclusive. The game is coming to PC, and both versions will release on the same day. Square Enix hasn’t announced whether it’s a timed exclusive or not. So, we wouldn’t expect to see it on Xbox for a while, if ever.