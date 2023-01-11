Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 3 release date and time on Crunchyroll

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is proving to be a treat for anime fans now that the series has returned, and Episode 3 is right around the corner. Audiences are enjoying the show so much, that they are desperate for information about when they can stream and watch the next installment as soon as they catch up with those already available. Here is what we know about the release date and time for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, Episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, Episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to watch the new episode depends entirely on where you are in the world, but all Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to press “play” at the exact same moment. With all of that in mind, here is the release time for the third episode in various time zones across the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Time

9:30 a.m. Central Time

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

3:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

8 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It has been a long three-year wait for fans of Bungo Stray Dogs following the conclusion of Season 3. New cast members for this fourth outing include Attack on Titan star Yūki Kaji, as well as Shōya Chiba, Makoto Koichi, Akio О̄tsuka, Takehito Koyasu, Takeshi Kusao, and Yōhei Azakami. The full voice cast from the first three seasons also make a comeback, in the series that is based on the manga of the same name by Kafka Asagiri.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 follows the manga arc called The Untold Origins of the Detective Agency, which covers how the organization was formed and how its president first met the Agency’s first member. The Hunting Dogs arc will also come into play at some point, as well as the ramifications of the chaos that ensued in Season 3.